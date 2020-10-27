PlayStation 5 Unboxing Videos Released - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has lifted the embargo on the press for posting unboxing videos of the PlayStation 5 console that comes with a disc-drive. There have also been some gameplay videos of Astro’s Playroom released.

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19. The PlayStation 5 will be priced at $499.99 / ¥49,980 / €499.99 / £449.99, while the Digital Edition will be priced at $399.99 / ¥39,980 / €399.99 / £359.99.

View some of the PS5 unboxing videos of the below released by the press:

View the gameplay videos of Astro’s Playroom below:

