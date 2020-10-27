Super Mario 3D All-Stars November Update to Add Reverse Camera Controls - News

/ 460 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo announced update 1.1.0 for Super Mario 3D All-Stars will release on November 17. The update will add a reverse camera control setting for all three games - Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy - in the collection.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

A free software update is coming to #SuperMario3DAllStars on 11/16 that adds a new inverted camera control setting for all three games. pic.twitter.com/06y4IAenCk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 27, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles