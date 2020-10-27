Super Mario 3D All-Stars November Update to Add Reverse Camera Controls - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 460 Views
Nintendo announced update 1.1.0 for Super Mario 3D All-Stars will release on November 17. The update will add a reverse camera control setting for all three games - Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy - in the collection.
Super Mario 3D All-Stars is available now for the Nintendo Switch.
A free software update is coming to #SuperMario3DAllStars on 11/16 that adds a new inverted camera control setting for all three games. pic.twitter.com/06y4IAenCk— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 27, 2020
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
7 Comments
So... someone with more knowledge on this can help me out. Why would this take so long to release? It seems to me like this would be something that can be done in like, a day. I mean, I can invert camera controls on an emulator in seconds.
I agree ahah :) My brain works just better with the inverted Y axis and omg, when someone releases anything in 2020 without support for it... I just don't get it...
- +1
Already beat all 3, probably won't play them again for a year or two...the better update would be a multi GB update of Super Mario Galaxy 2.
Really should have redesigned the camera in the first place.
Why it wasn't that bad. Not hard to use
- 0
That fact that they aren't completely forgetting about this game's existence fills me with hope that they'll continue to add more Quality of life improvements to the collect and maybe Galaxy 2.... I won't hold my breath for it though.
I can't see them not adding Galaxy 2 eventually... for a price. Unless they just hate money.
Then again, Nintendo does a lot of things that baffle me.
- 0