Xbox Series S Retail Box Spotted at Warehouse - News

We are now less than three weeks away from the launch of Microsoft's next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and now an image of the retail box of the Xbox Series S at a warehouse has been posted online.

The image of the Xbox Series S retail box shows how small it is, especially when you compare it to the retail boxes of the Xbox Series X.

You can view the image of the Xbox Series S retail box below:

The Xbox Series S is the entry-level next-generation Xbox that is designed to run all the same games as the Xbox Series X. However, the games will run at a lower resolution of 1080p or 1440p, rather than 4K.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

