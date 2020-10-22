Michael Pachter: Nintendo Should 'Get Rid of the Switch Console and Only Have the Switch Lite' - News

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter speaking in an interview with GamingBolt says he doesn't see the point of the hybrid console that Nintendo is using with the Nintendo Switch. He thinks only 20 percent of Switch owners play the console in both handheld and docked modes.

Pachter says Nintendo should get rid of the main Switch console and just sell the Switch Lite. For the Switch Lite he says Nintendo should sell a dongle for those that want to play it on the TV.

"I don’t really understand the whole hybrid concept," said Pachter. "I think that was something Iwata did to differentiate the Switch, and he wanted to have a console that could go back and forth from console to portable. But I don’t think most people play it in both modes, I would say that maybe 20% of Switch owners play both modes; and I think most Switch owners play it handheld only. So I honestly don’t understand the whole point of the hybrid. Who cares? Play it as a handheld.

"And Nintendo isn’t that smart, so you never know what they will do next, but I think the smart thing would be to get rid of the Switch console and only have the Switch Lite, get rid of the docking station, get rid of playing on the TV; maybe offer a Fire Stick style dongle for those who do want to play it on the TV. But I just think that a portable-only Switch makes the most sense, it’s the cheapest to make, and they could make the screen nicer and the build quality better.

"I am not sure what we will see from them next generation, if there will be upgrade to processing power. They should at least put some flash memory in it so you can download some games and not have to screw around with cartridges."

The main Nintendo Switch hybrid console launched in March 2017, while the Switch Lite launched in September 2019.

