Michael Pachter: Nintendo Should 'Get Rid of the Switch Console and Only Have the Switch Lite' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,328 Views
Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter speaking in an interview with GamingBolt says he doesn't see the point of the hybrid console that Nintendo is using with the Nintendo Switch. He thinks only 20 percent of Switch owners play the console in both handheld and docked modes.
Pachter says Nintendo should get rid of the main Switch console and just sell the Switch Lite. For the Switch Lite he says Nintendo should sell a dongle for those that want to play it on the TV.
"I don’t really understand the whole hybrid concept," said Pachter. "I think that was something Iwata did to differentiate the Switch, and he wanted to have a console that could go back and forth from console to portable. But I don’t think most people play it in both modes, I would say that maybe 20% of Switch owners play both modes; and I think most Switch owners play it handheld only. So I honestly don’t understand the whole point of the hybrid. Who cares? Play it as a handheld.
"And Nintendo isn’t that smart, so you never know what they will do next, but I think the smart thing would be to get rid of the Switch console and only have the Switch Lite, get rid of the docking station, get rid of playing on the TV; maybe offer a Fire Stick style dongle for those who do want to play it on the TV. But I just think that a portable-only Switch makes the most sense, it’s the cheapest to make, and they could make the screen nicer and the build quality better.
"I am not sure what we will see from them next generation, if there will be upgrade to processing power. They should at least put some flash memory in it so you can download some games and not have to screw around with cartridges."
The main Nintendo Switch hybrid console launched in March 2017, while the Switch Lite launched in September 2019.
39 Comments
The only reason I was even interested and purchased a switch was because of the hybrid console. I don't understand how this guy has a job. He is completely disconnected from gamers and what they want. He's also clearly to lazy to even do minimum research on the subject he's talking about.
- +20
I knew that Pachter was an idiot, but this might be his dumbest take yet. There is plenty of evidence that a significant number of people uses Switch in docked mode, and the mobile only Switch lite never really set the sales charts on fire, it accounts for maybe 30% of Switch's total sales, if even that much. I do like his streaming stick idea for Switch lite owners though, hopefully something that Nintendo will look into for a possible lite model on Switch 2 at least.
The gaming industry is - thanks to the low quality of its surrounding people (some creators, some publishers, many fans, many biased "journalists" and sites, some "analysts") - easily the world's dumbest industry.
Just when we thought he couldn't be less relevant, he proves us wrong.
Can we just agree as a community to never interview him or ask for his opinion again lmao
Oh Pachter! I don't think I have ever agreed with one of his posts. My Switch is played 90% docked.
Me too... what an idiot!
- +1
All he had to do is look at Nintendo's data or the Switch sales to avoid this really bad take. -Hybrid far outperforms light -In 2017 Nintendo said it was around 50/50 in terms of TV/handheld usage. Considering how many Switch titles pull on the concept of family/local multiplayer fun. It makes zero sense to market it primarily as a handheld.
If you follow the rule that everything Pachter says is reversed, you can see that he's actually quite brilliant! /s
I think Pachter should get rid off his "analyst" line on his resume, I don't see the point to still keeping it despite its uselessness
I agree. His opinion is completely based on his thoughts and not on market analysis.
- +1
This has got to be a parody right did he actually say all of that while sober?
Can we just stop posting an article every time Pachter says something stupid?
Look how much views and replies he gets. People just like clicking when it is about him
- -1
This guy is crazy! An absolute idiot how he gets any airtime amazes me. 99% my switch is docked.. I love the docking station looks good next to the TV and I don't want a dongle. Switch sells far more than light! Guess he's not happy with how all his predictions with ninte do are wrong and needs to criticise them!
I will even add : if I buy the Switch, this will be to play on my TV and sofa...I have never felt well playing handled video games. Hybrid is only a cool trick and the console attracts me even more for that even if I don't like playing portable.
I legitimately wouldn't believe a sane person on this Earth could be this stupid, but Michael Pachter proved me wrong.
Thank god this guy isn't in charge of Nintendo. That's literally the dumbest idea I've ever heard. Hey let's take the concept that made the Switch a huge smash success and get rid of it! wow. HOW is this guy an analyst?? Also the last quote - he isn't sure if there will be an upgrade to processing power on the successor to the Switch. umm what? He sounds like someone who has never heard of video games before.
Because I don't understand it, they shouldn't do it, even if it's what made them the top selling dedicated console company in the world Reminds me of all the anti-Wii people.
The old shit stain doesn't know what the fuck he's talking about, and he never has.
Somehow Switch went through its first three years without a lot of analyst chatter about how bad Switch is. Sure, we've heard from analysts before Switch launched, so they could get out their low and wrong sales predictions, but afterwards it was mostly silence. Now that we get closer to the launch of the PS5 and XSX|S, good ol' Michael Pachter is back with "analyses" reminiscent of the Wii days. He looks like a paid shill because he is one.
Is there any depth to the limit of stupidity of this man? He comes across as a gibberish semi-literate fool. Perhaps a better question is, how is he even employed anywhere, even moreso, in a capacity where he is in a position to talk about anything?
Sometimes I see the average gamer thinking they're better than veteran analysts and think to myself, "You don't know what you're talking about." Then I see this and it makes those gamers look like they have PHDs.
Yeah, that's stupid. The Switch is Nintendo's home and portable console. Nintendo platforms are also popular for local co-op, so connecting to TV is pretty important.
It's stupid, people mainly buy the console for that. And Nintendo Switch Lite only accounts for 14.5% of Nintendo Switch sales
Sure. I mean everyone sees that Switch Lite sells better than the original model for more than a year now... There are so many "I think" in his words that I think he should just stop thinking and read more sales facts.
People on this sites really to stop bashing Michael Pachter just because it's the cool thing to do. You simply need to look at the actual data of how many switch lite sold vs actual switch to see what is the preferred console. Nintendo actually have the stats of how many people plays docked and it's a lot less then you would think. Most people just use the dock to charge the switch. I used to play 90% undocked but my fiancé when she played Animal crossing it was 50/50. if an undocked switch pro mean I get more power... I will choose undocked.
We dislike Pachter because we have listened to his statements for 15 years and can see he always misses the mark. I'm not sure why you assume there's some sort of peer pressure with people's reaction to his ideas, but I'm worried that you might be projecting a bit. I use my Switch as a console that when I have the time I can take with me to work (did a lot of shrines in BOTW at work), but I prefer my experience on the TV. The reality is "why can't we have both." That's the definition of the console and their strategy is obviously working...big time. Now let's hold your fellow VGC users in a bit more esteem from here. This is a great site with level headed gamers, no need to sell them short.
- +1
Nintendo move away from the docked mode when they introduce switch lite. Everyone should look at the data not their personal bias. The switch is not a home console it's a hybrid and that lean more toward portable. Just look at the controller and you can see that it's intended to be on the go. The bulk of the cost is the screen and that purely for on the go. By having a screen that can't be used docked just goes to show the true purpose of this console. It's a portable console that can be played on the TV.
- -2
looks like about 10 million Lites have been sold out of the 66 million. Hmmm, not sure your math adds up. Also, your avatar suggests you like a bit of the 'ol Microsoft home console experience, so maybe you are happily enjoying the Switch as a handheld. Kudos to you, but there are many like myself who only have a Switch and for whom it is our dedicated console experience. Bottom line, Pachter is trying to suggest Nintendo do away with a substantial, SUBSTANTIAL aspect of their console business which just seems naïve and a bit biased in favor of the HD twins, which fits his narrative. This is the guy that declared the Wii doomed even as Microsoft and Sony were aping their style with Move and Kinect. Yeah, he doesn't get a say and should have his title of analyst removed. He's just too consistently wrong, and to boot he analyzes like a Troll without the hint of non-bias in his proclamations. He knows Nintendo fans are fans of his and enjoys how much they respond to his claims. I actually think that's his main game.
- +1
Let's look at your math. 66 million sold. 10 Million switch lite sold. 66 Million - 42 million = 24 million
10 million switch lite of 24 million switch sold after the release of switch lite is = 42% of switch sold is Switch Lite.
38 million Switch consoles As of June 30, 2019. Let's say Nintendo sold about 4-5 million before the release of switch lite.
42 million switch sold.
- -1