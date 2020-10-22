First Look of Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in Uncharted Movie Released - News

Actor Tom Holland on his Instagram account has posted the first image of himself as Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted movie.

"It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate," says Tom Holland in the description of the Instagram post.

The last main release in The Uncharted series was 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End for the PlayStation 4. A standalone expansion, The Lost Legacy, was released in August 2017.

View the image of Tom Holland as Nathan Drake below:

