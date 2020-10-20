Minecraft Dungeons Dev Diary Details Howling Peaks DLC and Apocalypse Plus Difficulty - News

Developer Mojang has released a new developer diary for Minecraft Dungeons that discusses the upcoming free update, Howling Peaks DLC, and the Apocalypse Plus difficulty.

"This edition of Minecraft Dungeons Diaries gives you a sneak peek of our upcoming free update and Howling Peaks DLC, which includes Apocalypse Plus," reads the description to the developer dairy. "Despite the warm and fuzzy name, this adds difficulty levels to your game for those of you who want more of a challenge. The team also walk you through the Season Pass, cross-play, new content, and introduce you to a new adorable mob!"

View the developer diary below:

Minecraft Dungeons will be getting cross-play support between the Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 in November. The Howling Peaks DLC and a new Season Pass will be releasing this December.

