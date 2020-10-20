Halo: The Master Chief Collection Free Xbox Series X and S Update Launches November 17 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 466 Views
Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries announced Halo: The Master Chief Collection will get a free Xbox Series X and S optimization update a week after the launch of the consoles on November 17.
The update will add 120 frames per second to the campaigns and multiplayer, improve split-screen, and add up to 4K resolution support on the Xbox Series X.
It's time to dust off the ol' Needler.— Xbox (@Xbox) October 20, 2020
✅ Fully Optimized on Series X|S
✅ 120 FPS in Campaign & Multiplayer
✅ Split-screen improvements & up to 4K on Series X
✅ Available for free to existing owners or those with @XboxGamePass on November 17 pic.twitter.com/Ufusdsyd8C
Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available now for Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.
7 Comments
Good news, makes me more intersted in upgrading to 120Hz TV. Although, they should also improve animations in the game locked to 30 fps.
Very good, in time for launch and will soften a little the delay for Infinite.
Agreed, a significant graphics settings and performance update to Halo 5 would be appreciated as well.
This whole 120 FPS stuff is getting out of hand. Those resources are better spent on improving the graphics in a game not adding more FPS. Most console players play on TV. How many console players not only have a PC monitor but have a PC monitor that goes above 60hz? It has to be so small that even focusing on those people is a waste of time.
Completely agree. The % of TVs that support this figure is minuscule let alone console owners that play on monitors.
There are 120hz tvs as welll... and as long as the dev offers option for 30fps and 60fps as well I see 0 problem with they offering 120Hz. Sure they could use their time for other stuff, but that could be said almost about anything in the game.
I do. So please don't speak for me.
120hz is a future-proof technology, more and more displays are rolling out supporting the technology... First it was computer monitors, next it was phones... And soon it will be TV's.
120hz is awesome. - Speaking as a 144hz convert here.
