Halo: The Master Chief Collection Free Xbox Series X and S Update Launches November 17

Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries announced Halo: The Master Chief Collection will get a free Xbox Series X and S optimization update a week after the launch of the consoles on November 17.

The update will add 120 frames per second to the campaigns and multiplayer, improve split-screen, and add up to 4K resolution support on the Xbox Series X.

It's time to dust off the ol' Needler.



✅ Fully Optimized on Series X|S

✅ 120 FPS in Campaign & Multiplayer

✅ Split-screen improvements & up to 4K on Series X

✅ Available for free to existing owners or those with @XboxGamePass on November 17 pic.twitter.com/Ufusdsyd8C — Xbox (@Xbox) October 20, 2020

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available now for Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.

