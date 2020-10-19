PACER is an Anti-Gravity Racing Game, Launches October 29 - News

Developer R8 Games announced the anti-gravity racing game, PACER, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 29.

SUIT UP!



We're excited to finally announce that #PACER will be launching on October 29th - NEXT WEEK!



See you out on the track, Pilot! pic.twitter.com/xUvrjbiH7i — R8 Games (@R8Games) October 19, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

2075: The PACER World Championship has become the new apex of anti-gravity motorsport delivering high-speed racing across the world’s most dangerous and challenging circuits. Corporations from all over the globe race against each other in a battle of technical and piloting prowess with the aim of winning the championship and achieving ultimate victory.

Key Features:

Skill-Based Racing – With the depth of a simulation and the excitement and combat of arcade racers, PACER provides a true test of player skill, reflexes, and strategy.

– With the depth of a simulation and the excitement and combat of arcade racers, PACER provides a true test of player skill, reflexes, and strategy. Define the Rules – Choose from four speed classes with speeds from 400 km/h to over 1000 km/h, then test your mettle in a variety of game modes including Elimination, Endurance and PACER’s unique ‘Flowmentum’ and ‘Storm’. The single-player Campaign lets you develop from a trainee Pilot, advancing through 10 unique race teams from around the world unlocking rewards and challenging yourself in blisteringly fast races in an effort to become the PACER world champion.

– Choose from four speed classes with speeds from 400 km/h to over 1000 km/h, then test your mettle in a variety of game modes including Elimination, Endurance and PACER’s unique ‘Flowmentum’ and ‘Storm’. The single-player Campaign lets you develop from a trainee Pilot, advancing through 10 unique race teams from around the world unlocking rewards and challenging yourself in blisteringly fast races in an effort to become the PACER world champion. Hit The Track – Prepare to out-race and out-battle your opponents on 14 unique and challenging tracks complete with interchangeable variants (Night, Mirrored, Reverse) giving up to eoight different ways to race any given circuit. From the flowing red canyons of Fiyah! Fury, to the neon set lights of Mannahatta and the vibrant city of Sonashahar, your reactions will be tested on every twist and turn in high definition 4K.

– Prepare to out-race and out-battle your opponents on 14 unique and challenging tracks complete with interchangeable variants (Night, Mirrored, Reverse) giving up to eoight different ways to race any given circuit. From the flowing red canyons of Fiyah! Fury, to the neon set lights of Mannahatta and the vibrant city of Sonashahar, your reactions will be tested on every twist and turn in high definition 4K. Choose Your Craft – Get behind the controls of 5 varied Craft each with their own unique characteristics. The Garage allows you to fully customize your look and tune parameters within the Engine, Braking, Handling, Anti-Gravity and Defence systems. We provide a sophisticated handling model that allows players to fine tune the subtleties of their craft to shave off those extra few seconds.

– Get behind the controls of 5 varied Craft each with their own unique characteristics. The Garage allows you to fully customize your look and tune parameters within the Engine, Braking, Handling, Anti-Gravity and Defence systems. We provide a sophisticated handling model that allows players to fine tune the subtleties of their craft to shave off those extra few seconds. Select Your Arsenal – Choose your deadly weaponry and tool up your craft before hitting the track to ensure your victory. Select weapons with a variety of behaviors, tweak how they function: more ammo, more damage, faster firing rates or the ability to target multiple opponents.

– Choose your deadly weaponry and tool up your craft before hitting the track to ensure your victory. Select weapons with a variety of behaviors, tweak how they function: more ammo, more damage, faster firing rates or the ability to target multiple opponents. Race The World – Online Multiplayer takes PACER to another level supporting up to 10 players, 7 game modes and VOIP. Play matchmade races via our dedicated servers or create custom lobbies and test your skills in an effort to reach the top spot on our worldwide leaderboards. Spectator Mode allows the player to view any multiplayer event in progress, from any gameplay or trackside cameras.

– Online Multiplayer takes PACER to another level supporting up to 10 players, 7 game modes and VOIP. Play matchmade races via our dedicated servers or create custom lobbies and test your skills in an effort to reach the top spot on our worldwide leaderboards. Spectator Mode allows the player to view any multiplayer event in progress, from any gameplay or trackside cameras. Banging Tunes – Create your own playlist from 80+ songs featuring original tracks by CoLD SToRAGE (Tim Wright) created exclusively for PACER and an extensive licensed library from named artists.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

