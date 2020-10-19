XIII Remake for Switch Delayed to 2021, Still Coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on November 10 - News

Publisher Microids and developer PlayMagic have delayed the Nintendo Switch version of the XIII remake from November 10 to 2021. The PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG versions will still launch on November 10.

XIII unveils its fighting gear in a new Good old weapons trailer! 💥



Available on November 10th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The game will release on Nintendo Switch in 2021. https://t.co/VfNR2fOciD — Microids (@Microids_off) October 19, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

XIII is a remake of the cult first-person action game that was initially released in 2003. You play as “XIII,” a man without an identity, in a solo campaign with numerous twists and turns. Inspired by the eponymous graphic novel, the game features a completely reinvented and unique cel-shading design. In XIII, players can also take part in fierce multi-player fights.

The country remains in a state of shock following the assassination of President Sheridan. You wake up, wounded and with amnesia, on a deserted beach on the east coast. The only clues as to your identity are a tattoo of the number XIII near your collarbone and a locker key. Even though your memory is failing, you discover that you have the reflexes of a highly trained professional fighter. You set off in search of your past, discovering that you played a role in the murder of the President of the United States of America, and revealing the most astounding conspiracy ever hatched in the country’s history.

Key Features:

The remake of the 2003 cult first-person shooter initially released on PC, PlayStation 2, Xbox and Nintendo Gamecube.

A new artistic direction that respects the original work and its iconic cel-shading design.

Numerous references to the eponymous graphic novel, with onomatopoeia, speech bubbles, panels and more.

Music and voices from the original version.

A conspiracy-based plot with numerous twists and turns.

Varied gameplay with action, infiltration and exploration phases.

A breathtaking solo campaign with 34 levels.

A brutal arsenal of 15 weapons to get your memory back.

Fierce multiplayer fights.

