Pretty Princess Party Launches December 3 for Switch in the West

Publisher Aksys Games and developer Nippon Columbia announced Pretty Princess Party will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 3 in the west.

Your new regal life begins with creating a princess character from endless choices of dresses, shoes, accessories, and hairstyles. Then embark on your training through fun mini-games, including cake decorating, horse racing, and dancing. Restore the castle to its former glory and win the prize! Successfully completing the games will unlock new outfit choices and allow you to access hundreds of unique items to decorate your castle’s 20 rooms–over 1,300 items total! Once the rooms are decorated, you can take commemorative photos to show off your royal style! Even after completing the entire magical story, new challenges are unlocked for even more room updates and photographs.

Key Features:

Create your own princess character with over 50 choices in gowns, shoes, tiaras, and hair ornaments, plus 25 hairstyles and many eye color and makeup options.

Play fun mini-games with up to four players to polish your posh: Dancing, horseracing, cake decorating, archery and more. Challenge friends with pass-and-play multiplayer.

Decorate 20 rooms in your castle however you wish with over 1,300 lovely items: furniture, paintings, wallpaper, and much more.

Capture and update photos within your newly-decorated rooms.

