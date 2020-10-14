The Initiative Hires Former Naughty Dog Melee Animation Lead - News

Microsoft's first-party studio, The Initiative, has been hiring talented video game developers at a steady rate and now according to his LinkedIn profile, Lee Davis has joined the team as the lead gameplay animator.

Chambers previously worked at Sony's Naughty Dog studio as the head of melee animation. He worked on Uncharted 2, Uncharted 4, and both The Last of Us titles. He has also worked as an animator at Electronic Arts, Liquid Development, Technicolor Interactive, and Terminal Reality Inc.

Nothing is confirmed what The Initiative are currently developing. However, Head of Xbox Phil has previously said the studios is working on new and old things.

Great update today with [Darrell Gallagher], [Matt Booty] and the team [at The Initiative]," said Spencer at the time. "Incredibly talented studio challenging themselves to do new things things (and old things) in new ways."

The tease of "old things" could mean the developer is working on a legacy Xbox IP that has not seen a new release in many years.

