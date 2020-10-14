Mass Effect Legendary Edition Rated in Korea - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 762 Views
Mass Effect Legendary Edition has been rated in Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.
Mass Effect Legendary Edition has been rumored to be the name of the remaster of the original Mass Effect trilogy. This includes Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3.
Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered was previously listed for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One at Portuguese retailer Gaming Replay.
Thanks, Gematsu.
More Articles
5 Comments
You've had nearly a decade now... plenty of time to make a decent ending.
By this point I hope we get some ray tracing in the next gen versions.
No chance. Even if they patched it to include PS5/XSX/XSS support, you'd need to massively overhaul Unreal Engine 3 to make ray-tracing work, and everything indicates that this is just a straight port of the original games (except possibly with some gameplay tweaks to the first game).
- 0
I'd prefer they keep the first game as it was, or better yet include the original version with a tweaked version. No denying that ME2/3 had far superior gameplay, but the first one had its own clunky sort of charm.
- 0