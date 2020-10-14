Mass Effect Legendary Edition Rated in Korea - News

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has been rated in Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has been rumored to be the name of the remaster of the original Mass Effect trilogy. This includes Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3.

Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered was previously listed for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One at Portuguese retailer Gaming Replay.

Thanks, Gematsu.

