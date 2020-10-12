Fall Guys to Add Sonic the Hedgehog Costume on October 14 - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic have announced a collaboration with Sega to bring a Sonic the Hedgehog costume Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

The costume will be available starting on October 14 and can be purchased in the in-game store for 10 crowns.

The Sonic costume in @FallGuysGame will be available on the 14th of october in game. 5 crowns for each part. #FallGuys #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/NAMHtzQRxg — Rukster (@Ruki185) October 12, 2020

Here is an overview of Season 2:

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout catapults the world’s most memeable jelly beans into a world of Medieval mayhem with the long-awaited launch of Season 2! Starting today, players will revel among knockabout knights, pugilistic paladins and vivacious vikings in a full season of new Rounds, costumes, emotes and more as they lay siege to the Middle Ages!

Key Features:

4 new Medieval Rounds enter the rotation (with more on the way soon!) Hoopsie Legends - Teamwork (sometimes) makes the dream work! Knight Fever - Our most challenging Gauntlet yet! Egg Siege - Tactical scrambling action Wall Guys - Build it up, tear it down!

A full Season Pass of new costumes, emotes and more!

A fresh new Featured store schedule for the duration of the season!

A suite of new features, including a Show Selector!

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. Season 2 launched on October 8.

