The Falconeer Performance Mode Runs the Game at 120 FPS on Xbox Series X and S

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Tomas Sala have released details on how well The Falconeer will run on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, and Xbox One S.

The open-world air combat RPG on the Xbox Series X runs natively at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. However, a performance mode runs at 1800p and 120 fps. The game on the Xbox Series S runs natively at 1800p and 60 fps, while the performance mode runs at 1080p and 120 fps. It loads in 13 seconds on both next-generation consoles.

The Falconeer on the Xbox One X runs at 1800p and 60 fps and 1080p and 60 fps on the Xbox One S. The game takes 42 seconds to load on the Xbox One consoles.

So I know a lot of people are waiting for this, so here it is! the specs for #thefalconeer! With #madewithunity an essential ingredient in getting #thefalconeer onto #seriesX , also a more detailed blogpost on the topic over at https://t.co/T2oKCeGmAehttps://t.co/T2oKCeGmAe pic.twitter.com/5SPsMkmNtN — Tomas Sala (@FalconeerDev) October 9, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

From the clouds they dive, the screams of battle in their lungs…

Generations of poisonous decisions and treason swirl in the deep, as factions collide.

Become the Falconeer and soar through the skies aboard a devastatingly powerful Warbird. Uncover secrets lost to the sea as you join or oppose different factions and clans scattered throughout The Great Ursee. Take advantage of multiple Falconeer classes with individual stats, weapons and warbirds that can be upgraded through winning battles, completing quests, discovering secrets, or applying Mutagens or Chants. Use ocean thermals and energy to dive, dodge, barrel-roll, and twist to gain an advantage.

The Falconeer is an open-world air combat game, featuring fast, brutal aerial dogfights and deep exploration of an incredible fantasy open-world set not only above the clouds, but also amongst the waves and down through the sunken, ocean depths.

Key Features:

Explore and Fly – The Great Ursee is an ancient place, filled with beautifully detailed locations to find and explore, not only above the clouds, but also below the waves. Discover sparks of order and civilization as well as wild and dangerous coasts filled with treasure, pirates, lost technology and amazing creatures.

– The Great Ursee is an ancient place, filled with beautifully detailed locations to find and explore, not only above the clouds, but also below the waves. Discover sparks of order and civilization as well as wild and dangerous coasts filled with treasure, pirates, lost technology and amazing creatures. Fast, Brutal Dogfighting – Combat in the Falconeer is fast, brutal and devastating. The unique abilities of Warbirds allow for an unparalleled level of control and movability, creating epic fights with mounted enemies such as War Falcons, Weaver dragons, Mantarays and Razorbeetles.

– Combat in the Falconeer is fast, brutal and devastating. The unique abilities of Warbirds allow for an unparalleled level of control and movability, creating epic fights with mounted enemies such as War Falcons, Weaver dragons, Mantarays and Razorbeetles. Factions – The rich and powerful yield fleets of airships and Falconeers to protect their assets, while revolution and dissent are brewing among the downtrodden and poor. Join and support your faction, flying missions that may change the fate of your comrades as well as yourself.

– The rich and powerful yield fleets of airships and Falconeers to protect their assets, while revolution and dissent are brewing among the downtrodden and poor. Join and support your faction, flying missions that may change the fate of your comrades as well as yourself. Multiple Epic Storylines – Choose your unique character’s origin story, and build an unbreakable bond between player and bird, through one of multiple playable campaigns, encompassed by a world packed with side quests and free-flying exploration you won’t want to miss!

– Choose your unique character’s origin story, and build an unbreakable bond between player and bird, through one of multiple playable campaigns, encompassed by a world packed with side quests and free-flying exploration you won’t want to miss! Upgraded Wings – Purchase new weapons, armor, cosmetics, and mutagens to perfect your mount – whatever the cost.

The Falconeer will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 10.

