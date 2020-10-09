Crash Bandicoot 4 Debuts in First on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 4, 2020. Mafia: Definitive Edition debuted in seventh place.

Star Wars: Squadrons debuted in second place. The Division 2 and NBA 2K21 remain in third and fourth, respectively. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 rounds out the top five.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time - NEW Star Wars: Squadrons - NEW The Division 2 NBA 2K21 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Marvel's Avengers EA Sports UFC 4 Mafia: Definitive Edition

