Final Fantasy XIV Update 5.4 Makes PS4 Version Playable on PS5, Launches in Early December

posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix announced it will release update 5.4 for Final Fantasy XIV that makes the PlayStation 4 version of the game playable on the PlayStation 5. An event for the game will also take place in February 2021 where new information on the game will be announced.

Read the post from Square Enix below:

PlayStation 5 Support

Producer and director Naoki Yoshida announced plans to support the PlayStation 4 console version of Final Fantasy XIV on the PlayStation 5 console. Players will be able to utilize the in-game PlayStation 4 Pro display settings, and the PlayStation 5 hardware will ensure quick load times.

Patch 5.4: “Futures Rewritten” (Early December 2020)

December’s Patch 5.4 update will include a number of updates and new content for adventurers of all playstyles:

New Main Scenario Quests – Following the grand conclusion of the Shadowbringers story in Patch 5.3, players will set out on a new adventure.

– Following the grand conclusion of the Shadowbringers story in Patch 5.3, players will set out on a new adventure. New Raid Dungeon: Eden’s Promise – The third chapter in the eight-player Eden raid series brings new challenging battles available as both normal and savage difficulties.

– The third chapter in the eight-player Eden raid series brings new challenging battles available as both normal and savage difficulties. Chronicles of a New Era – The Sorrow of Werlyt Updates – The next chapter in “The Sorrow of Werlyt” questline will introduce Emerald Weapon.

– The next chapter in “The Sorrow of Werlyt” questline will introduce Emerald Weapon. New Trial: Emerald Weapon – Players can challenge Emerald Weapon in both normal and extreme difficulties.

– Players can challenge Emerald Weapon in both normal and extreme difficulties. New Dungeon: Matoya’s Relict – Players can tackle this new challenge alongside fellow adventurers, or a party of non-player characters, using the Trust system.

– Players can tackle this new challenge alongside fellow adventurers, or a party of non-player characters, using the Trust system. New Unreal Trial – The next powered-up version of an existing primal will be unleashed upon level 80 heroes in Patch 5.4, providing a new challenge and a chance at unique prizes.

– The next powered-up version of an existing primal will be unleashed upon level 80 heroes in Patch 5.4, providing a new challenge and a chance at unique prizes. Blue Mage Update – The limited job will receive a number of new updates, including an increased level cap, new blue magic to learn from enemies, new job-specific equipment, and additions to the Blue Mage Log.

– The limited job will receive a number of new updates, including an increased level cap, new blue magic to learn from enemies, new job-specific equipment, and additions to the Blue Mage Log. New “Explorer Mode” – This new gameplay mode will allow players to traverse Shadowbringers dungeons without the danger of enemies in order to take screenshots. Players can also summon both mounts and minions within dungeons using this mode to further enhance their screenshots.

– This new gameplay mode will allow players to traverse Shadowbringers dungeons without the danger of enemies in order to take screenshots. Players can also summon both mounts and minions within dungeons using this mode to further enhance their screenshots. Performance Action Update – Playable instruments have been expanded to include the violin.

– Playable instruments have been expanded to include the violin. Triple Triad Updates – In addition to revised match rules and UI enhancements, new limited-time tournaments will be held, which will also be available via the Duty Finder.

– In addition to revised match rules and UI enhancements, new limited-time tournaments will be held, which will also be available via the Duty Finder. Ishgard Restoration Update – The fourth and final stage of the Restoration of the Holy See of Ishgard begins.

– The fourth and final stage of the Restoration of the Holy See of Ishgard begins. “Save the Queen” Update – New 24- and 48-player large-scale battle content and the opportunity to further enhance Resistance weapons arrives in the next chapter of this multi-part adventure featuring a scenario written by renowned game designer Yasumi Matsuno (Final Fantasy Tactics, Final Fantasy XII).

– New 24- and 48-player large-scale battle content and the opportunity to further enhance Resistance weapons arrives in the next chapter of this multi-part adventure featuring a scenario written by renowned game designer Yasumi Matsuno (Final Fantasy Tactics, Final Fantasy XII). Adjustments to PvE and PvP actions, updates to Ocean Fishing and Doman Mahjong, treasure hunt dungeon updates, new UI skins, and more.

Patch 5.35 (October 13)

Producer and director Naoki Yoshida confirmed the release of Patch 5.35 is set for October 13, which is headlined by the latest chapter in the “Save the Queen” questline, featuring a story written by renowned game designer Yasumi Matsuno (Final Fantasy Tactics, Final Fantasy XII). The patch also introduces the new Bozjan Southern Front battle content—a new area to explore where the Bozjan Resistance has begun Operation Eagle’s Nest in a bid to regain Alermuc Fortress from the Empire. Players can also enhance powerful weapons obtained in the first chapter of this quest series by participating in a variety of in-game content, including the new Bozjan Southern Front.

Fan Festival Status Update

The North American Fan Festival scheduled for November in San Diego, the Japanese Fan Festival scheduled for December in Nagoya, and he European Fan Festival scheduled for February in London have been cancelled. Square Enix is looking into new dates, locations, and methods to host an event.

Square Enix will host an event in February 2021 to announce new information. A 14-hour broadcast will be held on the same day. Please stand by for further information.

Final Fantasy XIV Online is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.

