Supraland launches October 22 for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One

Publisher Humble Games and developer Supra Games announced the first-person open-world action puzzle platformer, Supraland, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 22. The game first launched for PC via Steam in April 2019.

View the release date trailer below:



Here is an overview of the game:

Embark on your quest to save the red-stick figure village in the hit first-person open-world action puzzle platformer.

Roam and explore a grand interconnected world. Unlock new versatile abilities and combine them to overcome imaginative puzzles or uncover shrouded secrets. Defeat charging hordes in fast, frenetic first-person combat as you battle your way for an audience with the Blue King.

Supraland is the ultimate “sandbox” adventure game and offers players of all ages a unique take on puzzles, exploration, and adventure!

