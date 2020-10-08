Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster Info Details DLC and Side Activities - News

Atlus has released new information for Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster that details the DLC and side activity.

Downloadable Content:

“Merciful” Difficulty (Free) – Adds the low difficulty mode “Merciful” for those who want to easily progress through the story.

(Free) – Adds the low difficulty mode “Merciful” for those who want to easily progress through the story. Maniax Pack (980 yen) – By selecting “New Game: Maniax” from the title screen, Dante from the Devil May Cry series will replace Raidou Kuzunoha in every scene he appears in.

(980 yen) – By selecting “New Game: Maniax” from the title screen, Dante from the Devil May Cry series will replace Raidou Kuzunoha in every scene he appears in. Little Master’s Mercy (350 yen) – Enables access to a dedicated map where you can battle to earn as many level-up items, “Heavy Grimoires,” and “Light Grimoires” as you like.

(350 yen) – Enables access to a dedicated map where you can battle to earn as many level-up items, “Heavy Grimoires,” and “Light Grimoires” as you like. Master’s Expectations (350 yen) – Enables access to a dedicated map where you can battle to earn as many items as you like that can be redeemed for Macca at the shop.

(350 yen) – Enables access to a dedicated map where you can battle to earn as many items as you like that can be redeemed for Macca at the shop. Vortex World BGM Change Pack 1: Shin Megami Tensei (220 yen) – The two background songs that play on the world map and in battle can be changed to that of Shin Megami Tensei at any time in the configuration menu.

(220 yen) – The two background songs that play on the world map and in battle can be changed to that of Shin Megami Tensei at any time in the configuration menu. Vortex World BGM Change Pack 2: Shin Megami Tensei II (220 yen) – The two background songs that play on the world map and in battle can be changed to that of Shin Megami Tensei II at any time in the configuration menu.

(220 yen) – The two background songs that play on the world map and in battle can be changed to that of Shin Megami Tensei II at any time in the configuration menu. Vortex World BGM Change Pack 3: Shin Megami Tensei IV (220 yen) – The two background songs that play on the world map and in battle can be changed to that of Shin Megami Tensei IV at any time in the configuration menu.

(220 yen) – The two background songs that play on the world map and in battle can be changed to that of Shin Megami Tensei IV at any time in the configuration menu. Vortex World BGM Change Pack 3: Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse (220 yen) – The two background songs that play on the world map and in battle can be changed to that of Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse at any time in the configuration menu.

Side Activities:

Puzzle Game – A mini-game you can play in Asakusa. You can get some useful items by clearing all 20 stages.

– A mini-game you can play in Asakusa. You can get some useful items by clearing all 20 stages. Burial Chambers – A chamber in which there is a tombstones engraved with the name of a boss demon you have previously defeated. Several of these chambers exist in the Labyrinth of Amala. If you have a certain item, you can battle that boss once again in the chamber. If you win within a pre-set number of turns, your high score will be logged on the tombstones. Give it a shot if you are confident in your ability. And you may get something good out of defeating every boss…

– A chamber in which there is a tombstones engraved with the name of a boss demon you have previously defeated. Several of these chambers exist in the Labyrinth of Amala. If you have a certain item, you can battle that boss once again in the chamber. If you win within a pre-set number of turns, your high score will be logged on the tombstones. Give it a shot if you are confident in your ability. And you may get something good out of defeating every boss… Multiple Playthroughs After you clear the story, you can start a second playthrough while carrying over your Demonic Compendium data. Additionally, from the second playthrough onward, you can choose to wear a leather jacket in addition to the protagonist’s initial hooded parka.

After you clear the story, you can start a second playthrough while carrying over your Demonic Compendium data. Additionally, from the second playthrough onward, you can choose to wear a leather jacket in addition to the protagonist’s initial hooded parka. Quick-Save – While playing, you can choose to quick-save at any time from the menu screen. If you have a quick-save, you can continue where you left off from the “Continue” option on the title screen.

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 29 in Japan, and in spring 2021 in North America and Europe.

