John Wick Hex Launches December 4 for Switch and Xbox One

Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer Bithell Games announced the fast-paced, action-oriented strategy game, John Wick Hex, will launch for the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on December 4. It first launched for PC via the Epic Games Store in October 2019, and for the PlayStation 4 in May 2020.

John Wick Hex is a fast-paced, action-oriented strategy game that makes you think and strike like John Wick, the professional hitman of the critically acclaimed film franchise. Created in close cooperation with the creative teams behind the films, John Wick Hex is fight-choreographed chess brought to life as a video game, capturing the series’ signature gun fu style while expanding its story universe. Players must make quick decisions and choose every action and attack they make, all the while considering their immediate cost and consequences.

Featuring a unique blend of strategic time-based action, John Wick Hex captures the feel of the tactical combat from the films and blurs the line between the strategy and action video game genres. Perform well and progress in the main story mode to unlock new weapons, suit options and locations. Each weapon changes up the tactics you’ll use and the manner in which you’ll play. Ammo is finite and realistically simulated, so time your reloads and make the most of weapons you scavenge on the job.

Experience an original new story set prior to the events of the films which sees John on a desperate mission to rescue Winston and Charon from a dangerous new adversary seeking his birthright. This story is brought to life by the world class voice talents of Ian McShane and Lance Reddick, reprising their iconic roles from the films, and voice acting legend Troy Baker, joining the stellar cast as the game’s eponymous villain “Hex.” John Wick Hex compliments the style of the films with a unique graphic noir art design and an original score by renowned composer Austin Wintory.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

