The Witcher Netflix Series Season 2 New Images Feature Ciri and Yennefer - News

/ 399 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Earlier this week the official Twitter account for The Witcher Netflix series had posted two photos of Geralt of Rivia from season two of the series. The Twitter account has now released four new photos of season two that feature Ciri and Yennefer.

The photos of Ciri show how much she has changed from season one to season two. The character is no longer wearing her princess robes and is now in an outfit better suited for fighting.

"She gave tearful goodbyes on a most violent night. Now this child of surprise is preparing to fight," reads the tweet of the Ciri photos, which can be viewed below.

The photos of Yennefer show she is not having the best time. She is chained up and appears to be wounded.

"She used her full might, and the battlefield burned. Then she vanished from sight, but Yen will return," reads the tweet of the Yennefer photos, which can be viewed below.

She gave tearful goodbyes

on a most violent night.

Now this child of surprise

is preparing to fight. pic.twitter.com/qVP2wDCQXl — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 6, 2020

She used her full might,

and the battlefield burned.

Then she vanished from sight,

But Yen will return. pic.twitter.com/1sdWujA6KS — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 7, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles