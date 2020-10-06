Watch Dogs: Legion Story Trailer is About Zero Day, Post-Launch Content Plans Revealed - News

Ubisoft has released two new trailers for Watch Dogs: Legion, as well as revealing the post-launch content plans.

The first trailer is about the story in the game and an "incoming transmission from Zero Day." View it below:

The second trailer is about the post-launch content. View it below:

Here is an overview of the post-launch content:

Online Mode (Free)

The Online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion will include the following features as part of the December 3 free update:

Free-roam open-world co-op where players can team up with their friends for up to four-player co-op and explore the city of London and participate in side activities.

New co-op missions for two-to-four players using new co-op gameplay mechanics and giving players the opportunity to recruit the perfect team.

Four-player co-op Tactical Ops missions which will require teamwork and efficiency.

The first available Player-vs-Player (PvP) mode, Spiderbot Arena, where four-to-eight players control armed spiderbots and compete in a high intensity free-for-all deathmatch.

Post-Launch Single-Player Content (Free)

New free content for the single-player mode will be available in a future update in 2021, and will include:

New characters with new abilities.

New mission content.

A New Game Plus mode.

Season Pass Content (Paid)

Additionally, players who acquire the Season Pass of Watch Dogs: Legion will get access to Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline, a new storyline which includes Aiden Pearce from the original Watch Dogs game and Wrench from Watch Dogs 2, fully playable in the single player campaign and online, along with two other characters which were unveiled today:

Darcy, a member of the Assassin Order, thanks to a cross-over with Assassin’s Creed.

Assassin’s Creed. Mina, a subject of transhuman experiments, who possesses the ability to mind control individuals.

In addition to the unique playable characters and Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline story expansion, the Season Pass will offer extra DedSec missions, the original Watch Dogs Complete Edition from 2014 (Stadia players will be able to access Watch Dogs Complete Edition later this year, while all other platforms will have access in available territories when Watch Dogs: Legion launches), and more. The Season Pass of Watch Dogs: Legion is available for purchase as part of the Gold, Ultimate, and Collector edition.

Here is an overview of the game:

It is time to take back London, and anyone you see in this iconic city can be recruited to your resistance. Corrupt opportunists have taken over and it’s up to you to build a resistance to give the city back to the people. With an entire population of potential recruits and the city’s technology at your fingertips, you’ll need to hack, infiltrate, and fight your way to liberate London. Welcome to the Resistance.

Key Features

Play as Anyone – Build a team with a huge range of characters to choose from, all bringing their own unique abilities. From a brilliant hacker to a getaway driver, from a football hooligan to an inconspicuous old lady, everyone has a unique backstory, personality, and skillset that should be used in unique situations. Customize your Legion with enhanced gadgets, unique outfits and iconic masks.

– Build a team with a huge range of characters to choose from, all bringing their own unique abilities. From a brilliant hacker to a getaway driver, from a football hooligan to an inconspicuous old lady, everyone has a unique backstory, personality, and skillset that should be used in unique situations. Customize your Legion with enhanced gadgets, unique outfits and iconic masks. An Immersive Story – After a mysterious assailant initiates devastating terror attacks on London, DedSec, a secret underground resistance who is being blamed for the attacks and is on the brink of annihilation, needs your help. Your mission is to rebuild DedSec to fight back against those who wish to keep London oppressed. You will continue to meet colorful characters along the way – both villains and allies – in your fight for London.

– After a mysterious assailant initiates devastating terror attacks on London, DedSec, a secret underground resistance who is being blamed for the attacks and is on the brink of annihilation, needs your help. Your mission is to rebuild DedSec to fight back against those who wish to keep London oppressed. You will continue to meet colorful characters along the way – both villains and allies – in your fight for London. Hacking is Your Weapon – Weaponize London’s tech infrastructure, and unleash DedSec’s mastery of technology: hijack armed combat drones, reconstruct past events using augmented reality to discover who is behind the terror attacks, and hack your way through the most advanced security systems. Upgrade and deploy tech gadgets such as the Stealth Cloak, the Spiderbot, a Micro-Missile Launcher, and the powerful Electro Fist in a brand new melee system.

– Weaponize London’s tech infrastructure, and unleash DedSec’s mastery of technology: hijack armed combat drones, reconstruct past events using augmented reality to discover who is behind the terror attacks, and hack your way through the most advanced security systems. Upgrade and deploy tech gadgets such as the Stealth Cloak, the Spiderbot, a Micro-Missile Launcher, and the powerful Electro Fist in a brand new melee system. Liberate an Open-World London – Explore a massive urban open world and fight to liberate London’s many famous landmarks—including Trafalgar Square, Big Ben, Tower Bridge, Camden, Piccadilly Circus, or the London Eye—and engage in side activities like bareknuckle boxing, darts, freestyle football, illegal courier contracts or street art.

– Explore a massive urban open world and fight to liberate London’s many famous landmarks—including Trafalgar Square, Big Ben, Tower Bridge, Camden, Piccadilly Circus, or the London Eye—and engage in side activities like bareknuckle boxing, darts, freestyle football, illegal courier contracts or street art. Team Up with Friends – Join forces with up to three friends in online multiplayer as you freely explore London together or take on special co-op missions, and unique game modes. Enjoy free regular updates adding new online content, rewards and themed events.

Watch Dogs: Legion will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store and Uplay, and Google Stadia on October 29, for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10, and for the PlayStation 5 on November 12. The PS5 physical edition will launch on November 24.

