Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Trailer Introduces Available Modes in the Beta

posted 47 minutes ago

Publisher Activision and developers Treyarch and Raven Software have released the beta trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The trailer features the available game modes in the open beta.

View the beta trailer below:

Here is the beta schedule:

Weekend One (PlayStation-Exclusive) October 8 to 9 – PlayStation 4 Early Access October 10 to 12 – PlayStation 4 Open Beta

(PlayStation-Exclusive) Weekend Two (Cross-Play Beta) October 15 to 16 – Xbox and PC Early Access, PlayStation 4 Open Beta October 17 to 19 – Open All Platforms

(Cross-Play Beta)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net on November 13, 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

