Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Criterion Games have announced Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin. It will launch on November 6 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and November 13 for the Switch. It will cost $39.99 on consoles and $29.99 on PC.

View the official reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Feel the thrill of the chase and the rush of escape in Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered. Unleash a savage sense of speed both as an outlaw and a cop in the world’s hottest high-performance cars. Outsmart the heat or take down lawbreakers with the tactical weaponry at your disposal in a heart-pumping, socially competitive racing experience. Updated with enhanced visuals, cross-platform multiplayer—including the asynchronous competition powered by Autolog—plus all additional DLC content, this is the ultimate edition of Criterion Games’ critically acclaimed Need for Speed debut. It’s time to reignite the pursuit.

Key Features:

Race Your Friend with Cross-Play and Autolog – Bolt down the winding Seacrest County roads headfirst in racing that is socially competitive at its core – now with cross-play support between PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch! The groundbreaking Autolog connects you and your friends in head-to-head pursuits and races and instinctively delivers challenges based on your friends’ activities.

– Bolt down the winding Seacrest County roads headfirst in racing that is socially competitive at its core – now with cross-play support between PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch! The groundbreaking Autolog connects you and your friends in head-to-head pursuits and races and instinctively delivers challenges based on your friends’ activities. Enjoy Loads of Extra Content and Updates – Get all the additional main downloadable content delivered at launch including an extra six hours of gameplay and more than 30 challenges. Brand new achievements, wraps, car colors, reduced hard stops, an updated photo mode and gallery, and multiple quality of life updates create an even more well-rounded gameplay experience.

– Get all the additional main downloadable content delivered at launch including an extra six hours of gameplay and more than 30 challenges. Brand new achievements, wraps, car colors, reduced hard stops, an updated photo mode and gallery, and multiple quality of life updates create an even more well-rounded gameplay experience. Drive Exotic Supercars with Weapons – Drive the world’s most desirable supercars on both sides of the law. Bust suspects in supercharged cop interceptors enhanced with tactical weaponry, or level the playing field with counterattacks and defensive maneuvers as an elite racer. Strategize to gain an edge over the competition, no matter what side you’re on! (Full list of cars available here.)

– Drive the world’s most desirable supercars on both sides of the law. Bust suspects in supercharged cop interceptors enhanced with tactical weaponry, or level the playing field with counterattacks and defensive maneuvers as an elite racer. Strategize to gain an edge over the competition, no matter what side you’re on! (Full list of cars available here.) Chase and Escape Together or Solo – A deep and fully-defined single-player career delivers the action of both cops and racers, with a seamlessly linked multiplayer experience across all race modes. Take on friends or play through the career solo to earn Bounty and unlock new cars, weapons, and equipment.

– A deep and fully-defined single-player career delivers the action of both cops and racers, with a seamlessly linked multiplayer experience across all race modes. Take on friends or play through the career solo to earn Bounty and unlock new cars, weapons, and equipment. Experience a Timeless Racing Game with Enhanced Visuals – Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered delivers a timeless racing experience updated for today’s generation of hardware with enhanced visuals. Play in up to 4K resolution / 60 frames per second and enjoy improvements such as higher-res models, shadows, and reflections, more objects and props, longer draw distance, boosted textures, more particles, and improved anti-aliasing / screen space ambient occlusion.

