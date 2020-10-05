Super Mario 3D All-Stars Debuts Remains First on the French Charts - Sales

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 39, 2020, according to SELL.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) remains in second place. Mafia: Trilogy (PS4) debuts in third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to take fourth place. Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4) debuts in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Mafia: Trilogy Mafia: Definitive Edition Marvel's Avengers Xbox One Mafia: Trilogy Mafia: Definitive Edition Marvel's Avengers Nintendo Switch Super Mario 3D All-Stars Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Mario Kart 7 Luigi's Mansion 2 PC Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19

