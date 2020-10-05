Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent Story Trailer Released - News

/ 114 Views

by, posted 17 minutes ago

Square Enix has released a new story trailer for Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent.

View the trailer below:

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent will launch for iOS and Android in Japan on October 28. No word yet on a release in the west.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles