PS5 Cooling System is Quiet and Effective, 'More Impressive Than the Loading Times'

Japanese media have released their first hands-on previews of Sony's upcoming next-generation console, the PlayStation 5. 4gamer.net and Dengeki have shared their experiences with the console including the PS5's cooling system.

Dengeki says "the quietness of the fans was more impressive than the loading times. There must be many people who are interested in this.

"The PS5 was exceptionally quiet! We had about 1 hour and 45 minutes with the unit, and I think it took about 1 hour and 20 minutes to actually start playing the PS5. Since we were in a studio, there was various equipment around, but the room temperature felt hot because of the intense lighting.

"While playing Astro’s Playroom and Godfall, I didn’t notice the sound of the fan. When I was about to finish playing, I quickly confirmed, ‘is this a fan?’ Finally, when I touched the main unit, it didn’t feel hot.

"It seems there is no need to worry about its cooling and ventilation system. Rather than focus on fan noise or cooling efficiency, I want to express that the size of the main unit was relatively large. Since it is quite bulky, I would recommend placing it somewhere with plenty of room for proper ventilation."

The 4gamer.net author says "I started playing one of the launch titles, Godfall, and after some time passed, I checked [the temperature]. The breeze coming from the exhaust port was gentle and didn’t feel exceedingly hot."

"During this time, the studio itself was about 30 degrees Celsius. Based on the specifications of the SoC, it operates at around 55 to 60 degrees Celsius. While you may think, ‘isn’t the fan loud?’, it’s quite the opposite.

"As previously mentioned, the breeze from the exhaust port was light, and I could barely hear what I believe to have been the fan rotation. By the way, the studio where we shot was in a basement, and there were four, powerful lights for recording videos on the ceiling, so the room temperature was 30 degrees Celsius."

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

Thanks, VideoGameChronicles.

