Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami 1 and 2 Free to Play on Xbox Until October 4 - News

Microsoft and Sega have announced three Yakuza games - Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 - will be part of this weekend's Free Play Days. The three games will be free to play until October 4 for all Xbox Live Gold members.

The next game in the Yakuza series - Yakuza: Like a Dragon - will be launching alongside the Xbox Series X and S on November 10, as well as on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

Games that will have you on the brink of tears and then singing karaoke a few minutes later.



Basically the full human experience: https://t.co/b82VRTPgGp pic.twitter.com/F8Er70Io9y — Xbox (@Xbox) October 2, 2020

