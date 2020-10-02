Remothered: Broken Porcelain Trailer Provides an Overview of the Story So Far - News

/ 249 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Modus Games and developer Stormind Games have released a new trailer for the survival horror game, Remothered: Broken Porcelain, that provides an overview of the story so far.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The synopsis details a young girl named Celeste’s disappearance while summarizing the events within Remothered: Tormented Fathers, outlining the inquisitive Rosemary Reed’s search for answers and the troubling truths she’s uncovered. The video then sets the stage for Remothered: Broken Porcelain, which joins a misfit youth, Jennifer, after her arrival at the ominous Ashmann Inn and sees Rosemary return to her investigation around Celeste.

Remothered: Broken Porcelain serves as both prequel and sequel to its predecessor, evolving the series’ tense atmosphere and story-advancing puzzles while granting players new ways to fend off unsettling enemies. The Ashmann Inn’s surreal threats can even turn friend to foe, so players would be wise to keep their wits sharp as they help Jennifer and Rosemary find the answers they’re desperately looking for.

Remothered: Broken Porcelain will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles