Grounded September Update Adds Ziplines, Halloween-Themed Content, More

Publisher Microsoft and developer Obsidian Entertainment have released the September update for the survival game, Grounded.

View a trailer of the update below:

read the patch notes below:

New Features:

The Hedge has been revamped with new content

New Building: Zip-lines

New Building: Spinning Wheel

New Building: Signs

New World Landmark: Frankenline

Halloween Additions: Jack-o-Lantern landmark, Candy Corn food item

Localization for French, German, Spanish, and Italian (more to come at a later date)

New spider webs that stick to unsuspecting players and critters

Changes/Game Tuning:

Engine

UE4 Version Upgrade

Combat

Ant Soldiers have a set of new attacks

Ant Soldiers now deal more damage with their attacks

TAYZ.Ts now deal much more damage with their attacks

Most armors now block more damage

All weapons have had their damage, stamina cost, and durability adjusted to fit a stricter Tier-based curve

Bombardier Beetle burning hazards and Stink Bug gas hazards are now much deadlier

Bombardier Beetle attacks deal less initial damage (end result should be about the same combined with hazard damage change)

Fresh Defense perk now blocks twice as much gas and burning damage

Reliable Friend perk now boosts revive speed by roughly double the amount

Trying out new combat AI to reduce the effectiveness of circle-strafing

Interface

Processing buildings such as the Campfire now show the progress of each item in the interface, and allow items to be canceled

The Recycle Building interface now shows how many structures will collapse if the target building is Recycled

Contextual slurping text informs you what liquid you're going to taste

Additional icon art

The Interact UI will no longer briefly appear enabled when looking at a disabled interaction

Clearer labeling of game modes/type in save/load UIs

Game no longer asks to overwrite a save if you are not able to currently save the game

World

New perks to discover and unlock

New SCA.B color themes to discover and unlock

Stumps left behind no longer prevent foliage from respawning

Grass will not respawn if the stump is removed

Ants now have a desire to take back their stolen eggs

Ant eggs can now hatch even after being moved by the player (but not while in an inventory)

Ant eggs no longer stack in the inventory

Larva wander range is now much smaller during the day

Mushrooms in the world now take much longer to grow back

Meats now take much longer to spoil

SCA.Bs that have been moved since prior patches will reflect those moves in older saves

Mint chunks in the Mint container should no longer spawn on top of the container

Juice boxes stop spawning juice if a droplet spawned by them is still sitting in the world

Removed the Broodmother from the hedge (for now...)

Added Harvest VFX to Hedgeberry

Buildings

Structural buildings are now fully allowed to overlap with any static environment object

Blueprint buildings in the air cannot be completed unless a supporting building has been completed. This prevents situations where large structures would collapse because they were technically unsupported

Buildings can no longer be built inside of tables

Buildings can be placed more easily on the pond flagstones now

Mushroom Garden spawn timer will now start when the building is built instead of when it is placed

Smoke from torches, wall sconces, and campfires should now rarely penetrate floors/ceilings

Plank/Log Storage deposit sound effects now play on clients

The player will no longer play canteen animations when building a Water Container with a canteen in hand

Clay foundation now has double the health

Pebblet foundation now has less health, but still more than clay

Crafting

Most recipes that require spiderweb have been refactored to use a processed spider web obtainable via the new Spinning Wheel instead

Performance

Improved CPU performance of large bases and structures

Other

Additional water caustic effects

Bird feathers now float in water

Weed stems now float in water

The "Drop" control can now be rebound

The "Swim Up" and "Swim Down" control bindings are allowed to overlap with other controls that cannot be used while swimming

Bug Fixes - All Platforms

Top Community Issues

Free buildings attached to player-built structures will no longer become out-of-position for clients

The game will no longer crash in some specific cases when demolishing a plank or log storage building

Ants will no longer spawn in excessively large quantities

Game

Alchemist BURG.L Quests will complete when accepted if the player has already analyzed the target item

Kill based perks now only track kills on enemies

Fixed issue with encounters not respawning creatures if they fell through the world in a prior save

Hiding Interact prompt "E" or "X" when looking at a Locked / Stuck door

Items/Equipment/Resources

Berry Chunks will no longer inflate themselves when subjected to a strong impact while lying on the ground

Traps can no longer be triggered for a few seconds after destruction

Traps can no longer be triggered by the 3rd-person camera

Tropicop juice droplets should now correctly spawn from the straw of the juice box instead of from the base

Bombardier Head Trophy should now be much easier to place

World

Building ingredients will no longer remaining floating in the air when large structures collapse while no player is nearby

Got rid of a small bump in collision while walking up and down player built stairs

Bombardier Beetle now plays a sleep animation while sleeping instead of playing the stunned animation

UI

Various camera animation adjustments were made to reduce the camera clipping into objects and the player's body

Hiding Interact prompt "E" or "X" when looking at a Locked / Stuck door

Audio

Buildings no longer create noise events immediately after loading a saved game

Chatter audio is now attached to the player character and should sound better when moving

Ominent Practical Technologies

Removed [REDACTED]

More Articles