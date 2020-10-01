Grounded September Update Adds Ziplines, Halloween-Themed Content, More - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 208 Views
Publisher Microsoft and developer Obsidian Entertainment have released the September update for the survival game, Grounded.
View a trailer of the update below:
read the patch notes below:
New Features:
- The Hedge has been revamped with new content
- New Building: Zip-lines
- New Building: Spinning Wheel
- New Building: Signs
- New World Landmark: Frankenline
- Halloween Additions: Jack-o-Lantern landmark, Candy Corn food item
- Localization for French, German, Spanish, and Italian (more to come at a later date)
- New spider webs that stick to unsuspecting players and critters
Changes/Game Tuning:
Engine
- UE4 Version Upgrade
Combat
- Ant Soldiers have a set of new attacks
- Ant Soldiers now deal more damage with their attacks
- TAYZ.Ts now deal much more damage with their attacks
- Most armors now block more damage
- All weapons have had their damage, stamina cost, and durability adjusted to fit a stricter Tier-based curve
- Bombardier Beetle burning hazards and Stink Bug gas hazards are now much deadlier
- Bombardier Beetle attacks deal less initial damage (end result should be about the same combined with hazard damage change)
- Fresh Defense perk now blocks twice as much gas and burning damage
- Reliable Friend perk now boosts revive speed by roughly double the amount
- Trying out new combat AI to reduce the effectiveness of circle-strafing
Interface
- Processing buildings such as the Campfire now show the progress of each item in the interface, and allow items to be canceled
- The Recycle Building interface now shows how many structures will collapse if the target building is Recycled
- Contextual slurping text informs you what liquid you're going to taste
- Additional icon art
- The Interact UI will no longer briefly appear enabled when looking at a disabled interaction
- Clearer labeling of game modes/type in save/load UIs
- Game no longer asks to overwrite a save if you are not able to currently save the game
World
- New perks to discover and unlock
- New SCA.B color themes to discover and unlock
- Stumps left behind no longer prevent foliage from respawning
- Grass will not respawn if the stump is removed
- Ants now have a desire to take back their stolen eggs
- Ant eggs can now hatch even after being moved by the player (but not while in an inventory)
- Ant eggs no longer stack in the inventory
- Larva wander range is now much smaller during the day
- Mushrooms in the world now take much longer to grow back
- Meats now take much longer to spoil
- SCA.Bs that have been moved since prior patches will reflect those moves in older saves
- Mint chunks in the Mint container should no longer spawn on top of the container
- Juice boxes stop spawning juice if a droplet spawned by them is still sitting in the world
- Removed the Broodmother from the hedge (for now...)
- Added Harvest VFX to Hedgeberry
Buildings
- Structural buildings are now fully allowed to overlap with any static environment object
- Blueprint buildings in the air cannot be completed unless a supporting building has been completed. This prevents situations where large structures would collapse because they were technically unsupported
- Buildings can no longer be built inside of tables
- Buildings can be placed more easily on the pond flagstones now
- Mushroom Garden spawn timer will now start when the building is built instead of when it is placed
- Smoke from torches, wall sconces, and campfires should now rarely penetrate floors/ceilings
- Plank/Log Storage deposit sound effects now play on clients
- The player will no longer play canteen animations when building a Water Container with a canteen in hand
- Clay foundation now has double the health
- Pebblet foundation now has less health, but still more than clay
Crafting
- Most recipes that require spiderweb have been refactored to use a processed spider web obtainable via the new Spinning Wheel instead
Performance
- Improved CPU performance of large bases and structures
Other
- Additional water caustic effects
- Bird feathers now float in water
- Weed stems now float in water
- The "Drop" control can now be rebound
- The "Swim Up" and "Swim Down" control bindings are allowed to overlap with other controls that cannot be used while swimming
Bug Fixes - All Platforms
Top Community Issues
- Free buildings attached to player-built structures will no longer become out-of-position for clients
- The game will no longer crash in some specific cases when demolishing a plank or log storage building
- Ants will no longer spawn in excessively large quantities
Game
- Alchemist BURG.L Quests will complete when accepted if the player has already analyzed the target item
- Kill based perks now only track kills on enemies
- Fixed issue with encounters not respawning creatures if they fell through the world in a prior save
- Hiding Interact prompt "E" or "X" when looking at a Locked / Stuck door
Items/Equipment/Resources
- Berry Chunks will no longer inflate themselves when subjected to a strong impact while lying on the ground
- Traps can no longer be triggered for a few seconds after destruction
- Traps can no longer be triggered by the 3rd-person camera
- Tropicop juice droplets should now correctly spawn from the straw of the juice box instead of from the base
- Bombardier Head Trophy should now be much easier to place
World
- Building ingredients will no longer remaining floating in the air when large structures collapse while no player is nearby
- Got rid of a small bump in collision while walking up and down player built stairs
- Bombardier Beetle now plays a sleep animation while sleeping instead of playing the stunned animation
UI
- Various camera animation adjustments were made to reduce the camera clipping into objects and the player's body
- Hiding Interact prompt "E" or "X" when looking at a Locked / Stuck door
Audio
- Buildings no longer create noise events immediately after loading a saved game
- Chatter audio is now attached to the player character and should sound better when moving
Ominent Practical Technologies
- Removed [REDACTED]
- Added [REDACTED]
