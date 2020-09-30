PlayStation Plus Games for October 2020 Announced

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 460 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for October 2020.

There are two games for the PlayStation 4 that will be available for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers. They will be available from October 6 to November 2.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

  • Need for Speed: Payback
  • Vampyr

4 Comments

method114
method114 (2 hours ago)

Awesome. I've been wanting to try Vampyr for a while now.

  • +3
Bandorr
Bandorr (2 hours ago)

Vampyr forgot that was a thing. Neat.

  • +2
Vendrom
Vendrom (1 minute ago)

I'm not mad cause PS Plus Collection is on its way next month, but I always have hope for The Order coming out someday lol

  • 0
rapsuperstar31
rapsuperstar31 (48 minutes ago)

Last PS+ month before the PS5 release month...Haven't played a Need for Speed game since the Gamecube, will check that out. Hadn't heard of Vampyr but it looks interesting.

  • 0