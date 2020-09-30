PlayStation Plus Games for October 2020 Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for October 2020.

There are two games for the PlayStation 4 that will be available for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers. They will be available from October 6 to November 2.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

Need for Speed: Payback

Vampyr

