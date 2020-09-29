The Legend of Heroes: Trails Series Tops 5 Million Units Sold - Sales

Developer Falcom announced The Legend of Heroes: Trails series has surpassed five million units sold worldwide.

This figure is up from 4.7 million units sold as of August 7. The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki launched in Japan and Asia on August 27. According to Famitsu, the game has sold 96,140 units in Japan as of September 20.

A new The Legend of Heroes: Trails game is in development. This was announced in June.

