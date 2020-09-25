Spice and Wolf VR 2 Coming to Switch, PC, PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and Oculus Go - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 267 Views
Developer Spicy Tails Spice and Wolf VR 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation VR, PC via Steam, Oculus Rift, and Oculus Go. It will not support Oculus Quest 1 or 2.
Valve Index and Windows Mixed Reality headsets are not officially supported, however, it "probably works" on them.
The release date will be announced later.
【お知らせ】開発中の『狼と香辛料VR２』はOculusQuest1/2に対応しません。審査で落ちました。多分ゲーム基準で値段/プレイ時間比とか判断されたのかなと。— SpicyTails@ (@spicytails) September 24, 2020
よって対応機器は以下の通り。
PSVR、steam、Rift、Go、Switch
ValveIndexとWinMRは公式には対応しません(多分動きますが…)
発売日は又後日! pic.twitter.com/NatUKjHK9D
