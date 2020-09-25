Spice and Wolf VR 2 Coming to Switch, PC, PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and Oculus Go - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer Spicy Tails Spice and Wolf VR 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation VR, PC via Steam, Oculus Rift, and Oculus Go. It will not support Oculus Quest 1 or 2.

Valve Index and Windows Mixed Reality headsets are not officially supported, however, it "probably works" on them.

The release date will be announced later.

