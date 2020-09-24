Xbox Series X and S 1TB Expansion Card Will Cost $219.99 - News

Microsoft has released new information on the 1TB expansion cards for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, as well as revealing they will be priced at $219.99.

"The Xbox Velocity Architecture is a key innovation of our next generation consoles, delivering unprecedented speed and performance enabling transformative gaming experiences never before possible on console," said Director of Program Management Jason Ronald on why the expansion cards are so expensive.

"This level of consistent, sustained performance requires advanced components which comes at a higher cost than traditional hard drives or SSDs often found in PCs. By partnering with an industry leader in Seagate, we worked together to deliver an expandable storage solution which delivers identical performance at the lowest cost possible and available this holiday."

Existing USB-based HDD and SSD will be compatible with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S if you are playing an Xbox One, Xbox 360, or original Xbox game, and if they are not optimized for the next-generation consoles.

"It is easy as unplugging your existing external USB 3.1 HDD or SSD from your Xbox One and connecting it to your Xbox Series X | S and all your games are instantly available," said Ronald. "You can continue to play your favorite Xbox One games, including backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games, directly from the external hard drive."

The storage expansion cards will enable the use of Xbox Velocity Architecture, which is Microsoft's "custom, internal SSD delivering 2.4 GB/s of raw I/O throughput, more than 40x the throughput of Xbox One. The Seagate Expandable Storage Card was designed using the Xbox Velocity Architecture API to deliver the exact same consistent, sustained performance of our internal SSD ensuring you have the exact same gameplay experience regardless of where the game resides."

Read more information on the expansion cards here.

