Fallen Legion: Revenants Launches in February 2021 for Switch and PS4 - News

Publisher NIS America and developer YummyYummyTummy announced Fallen Legion Revenants will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America on February 16, 2021, in Europe on February 19, and in Oceania on February 27.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In a world covered in miasma, a floating castle is the last refuge for mankind. The earth is scarred with beasts mutated by the plague while Welkin Castle is quarantined from the horrors below. Lucien, a charismatic politician protected in the castle walls, discovers an ancient book where he learns of the Exemplars, weapons that can turn into sentient soldiers. He joins forces with Rowena, a revenant determined to find a way to come back to life to raise her living son, and the two reluctantly make a pact to overthrow the mad tyrant controlling Welkin.

Key Features:

Weaver of Fate – Influence the events within the castle through your dialogue choices, and determine who lives or dies with every decision you make.

– Influence the events within the castle through your dialogue choices, and determine who lives or dies with every decision you make. Unearthly Warriors – As Rowena, test your reflexes and tactical prowess with intense real-time battles as you command a squad of legendary Exemplars to decimate your foes.

– As Rowena, test your reflexes and tactical prowess with intense real-time battles as you command a squad of legendary Exemplars to decimate your foes. Forbidden Knowledge – As Lucien, craft potions and other useful items with Alchemic Recipes, and use stealth tactics to navigate the castle and discover its secrets.

