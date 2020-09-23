Falcon Age Launches October 8 for Switch and PC - News

Outerloop Games announced the first-person single-player action-adventure game, Falcon Age, for Nintendo Switch via the eShop and PC via Steam on October 8 for $19.99. Falcon Age is out now for the PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store.

In this first-person single-player action-adventure, players will take on the role of Ara and learn to hunt, gather, and fight to reclaim her cultural legacy in the lost art of falcon hunting against a force of automated colonizers.

The game starts on a dying colony planet with its culture destroyed, resourced depleted, and turned into a desert by machine invaders. Ara’s been wrongfully thrown in jail for a minor infraction. While she awaits her fate in a lonely cell, she passes the time by befriending a young falcon. Together they escape and set off on an adventure to help the resistance reclaim their freedom and drive off the invaders.

Key Features:

Take back your life: Rebel against robot colonizers and reclaim your culture.

Bond with a bird companion: Name, pet, feed, teach, and dress up your falcon.

Hunt with your falcon: Various animals roam the land and can be hunted for precious materials.

Craft falcon snacks: Farm, hunt, and cook snacks to feed, buff, heal and strengthen your falcon.

Accessorize your falcon: Make your falcon look dreamy with different hats and scarves. -also equipment for gameplay like sonar and armor.

Fight robot colonizers: Use your trusty stun baton to fight off drones and robots with the help of your falcon.

Reclaim your land: Take back multiple locations from the colonizing faction and rebuild your community.

Imprint Mode: Play the story mode with optional combat.

Dedicated pet button: Give and take items, high-five, fist bump, and sooth your falcon.

