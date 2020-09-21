id Software Co-Founder John Carmack Interested in Returning to Old Titles - News

/ 855 Views

by, posted 18 hours ago

Microsoft today announced they have acquired Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. The list of studios includes Doom developer id Software.

id Software co-founder and programmer John Carmack via his Twitter account has shown interest in returning to some of his older titles now that his former company is owned by Microsoft.

"Great! I think Microsoft has been a good parent company for gaming IPs, and they don’t have a grudge against me, so maybe I will be able to re-engage with some of my old titles," said Carmack.

Great! I think Microsoft has been a good parent company for gaming IPs, and they don’t have a grudge against me, so maybe I will be able to re engage with some of my old titles. https://t.co/GijQGEL4tZ — John Carmack (@ID_AA_Carmack) September 21, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles