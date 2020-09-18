Kitaria Fables is an Action Adventure Farming RPG, Launches in 2021 - News

Publisher PQube and developer Twin Hearts announced the action-adventure farming RPG, Kitaria Fables, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2021.

Kitaria Fables is a delightfully cute fusion of action RPG, adventure, farming sim—best described as a mix of Cat Quest and Rune Factory! Enter the cute world of Canoidera and take on the quests of your animal neighbours as they face a rising tide of darkness. Real time combat, exploration and dungeoneering sit alongside farming for provisions and the crafting of weapons and armor, and forging new spells to increase your power.

Welcome to the World of Canoidera – A peaceful land where nature lives in harmony—until now. As the wildlife around Paw Village becomes increasingly aggressive, The Empire has called upon you to investigate and defend its citizens. Make your way to Paw Village to your Uncles home, and from your new base, explore the huge world teaming with wildlife, resources and loot to help you in the long journey ahead.

– A peaceful land where nature lives in harmony—until now. As the wildlife around Paw Village becomes increasingly aggressive, The Empire has called upon you to investigate and defend its citizens. Make your way to Paw Village to your Uncles home, and from your new base, explore the huge world teaming with wildlife, resources and loot to help you in the long journey ahead. Classless Combat – Wield melee weapons and bows and forge new spells. Kit your loadout in a way which suits your preferred style of battle and craft magic, weapons and armor which compliment your play style. Do your prefer to burn your enemies from a distance, freeze them where they stand, or trust in sword or bow to do your damage?

– Wield melee weapons and bows and forge new spells. Kit your loadout in a way which suits your preferred style of battle and craft magic, weapons and armor which compliment your play style. Do your prefer to burn your enemies from a distance, freeze them where they stand, or trust in sword or bow to do your damage? Gather While You May – You’ll need much more than brute strength and magic to survive the coming darkness. Canoidera is full of resources for you to use to your advantage. Slay monsters for ingredients, plant seeds and tend to your crops for provisions and gather materials and ores to craft more powerful weapons, armor and accessories.

– You’ll need much more than brute strength and magic to survive the coming darkness. Canoidera is full of resources for you to use to your advantage. Slay monsters for ingredients, plant seeds and tend to your crops for provisions and gather materials and ores to craft more powerful weapons, armor and accessories. Make New Friends – Canoidera is full of friendly (and not so friendly!) citizens. Make yourself known to your neighbours and fulfil their requests. The more you bond with your new friends, the more rewards you will receive as your relationships grow!

