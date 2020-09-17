Tony Hawk Once Again Tops the Swiss Charts, Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Debuts in 5th - Sales

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 37th week of 2020.

Marvel's Avengers remained in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to third. NBA 2K21 drops one spot to fourth.

Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is the one new release in the top 10. The game debuted in fifth place.

There are a total of three Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10, two PS4 exclusives, and five multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 37, 2020: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Marvel's Avengers Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NBA 2L 21 Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ring Fit Adventure The Last of Us PArt II Ghost Of Tsushima Minecraft

