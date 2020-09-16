Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Gets Campaign Gameplay Footage - News

Publisher Activision and developers Treyarch and Raven Software have released the first campaign gameplay for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

View the footage below:

Read some information on the game below:

Nowhere Left to Run: Mission Overview

Developed by Raven Software, the game’s single-player experience will bring players back to the early 1980s at the height of the Cold War to stop a subversive plot with global implications: the threat of global thermonuclear war.

As a direct sequel to the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, it all begins with Nowhere Left to Run. In this mission, you play as CIA Operative Alex Mason, who arrives to Trabzon with their fellow operatives, including returning hero Frank Woods and new ally Russell Adler.

Specifically, this CIA fireteam infiltrates an airport just as Arash, their high value target (HVT), is about to board a freight aircraft. After witnessing his cruelty towards his own men, the player must take a crucial shot at the confirmed HVT.

During the playthrough shown at the event, the shot goes through another one of Arash’s men, and the fireteam’s cover is blown. Fighting through a group of defenders as the aircraft starts to pull away, the operatives secure a pickup truck and give chase.

From the truck bed, the player-controlled operative fends off a few hostile vehicles overflowing with enemies before taking control of an RC car strapped with explosives, a planned last resort for destroying the HVT and dangerous cargo on board the plane.

A successful trigger of the bomb-strapped toy brings this chase to an explosive halt, ultimately leaving our operators with mere milliseconds to escape being crushed by the collapsing scrap metal that once held their primary objective.

This is a taste of the full level of gameplay shown: Expect much more in the weeks to come as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War readies for release on November 13.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is developed by Treyarch and Raven Software.

Next Generation Feel for the Next Generation of Global Combat

This intense and badass mission comes to life like never before due to the power of the PlayStation 5.

Thanks to ray-tracing technology, the shadows and lighting for this nighttime operation are more dynamic and lifelike, which can truly be seen at a stunning 4k resolution and 120hz refresh rate (compatible display required), as well as with supported high dynamic range (HDR) enabled.

During the mad dash to neutralize this target and destroy any cargo on board, the DualSense wireless controller will give haptic feedback, making you feel the impact of every pulse-pounding move and explosion in your hands. That all can be also felt through Tempest 3D AudioTech, where the sounds of this epic chase can be heard from all angles as if you were right there alongside Woods and Adler on this top-secret operation.

Ready for more? Pre-order the game now and prepare to dive deeper into this mind-bending journey, a gripping story with twists and turns only possible within the Black Ops universe.

Intel: PlayStation 4 Exclusive Alpha Weekend

PlayStation 4 owners can also get a taste of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer through an exclusive Alpha* weekend, complete with multiple modes, maps, and a preview of the Create-a-Class and Scorestreak systems. Pre-load begins September 17 at 8 a.m. PDT. The Alpha kicks off on September 18 at 10 a.m. PDT and is set to conclude on September 20 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 13, 2020. The game will also launch in Holiday 2020 for the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

