Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered Listed at Retailer - News

/ 577 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

There have been rumors of a remastered collection of the Mass Effect trilogy for a while now and it is looking more real now that Portuguese retailer Gaming Replay has put up listings of Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The listings were spotted by Twitter user Nibellion, however, the listings have since been taken down. The listings featured a temporary boxart with a new logo and an October release date.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

..Mass Effect Trilogy listings have gone up on a Portugese retailer website, with a temporary boxart that has a new logo on ithttps://t.co/84mrMawGXA pic.twitter.com/Eunn36zOjF — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 16, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles