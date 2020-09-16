Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered Listed at Retailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 577 Views
There have been rumors of a remastered collection of the Mass Effect trilogy for a while now and it is looking more real now that Portuguese retailer Gaming Replay has put up listings of Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
The listings were spotted by Twitter user Nibellion, however, the listings have since been taken down. The listings featured a temporary boxart with a new logo and an October release date.
This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.
..Mass Effect Trilogy listings have gone up on a Portugese retailer website, with a temporary boxart that has a new logo on ithttps://t.co/84mrMawGXA pic.twitter.com/Eunn36zOjF— Nibel (@Nibellion) September 16, 2020
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
8 Comments
The Switch release has me doubting that this will get proper graphical improvements unfortunately. Mass Effect 1 in particular basically needs the full-on remake treatment, it is quite dated both in terms of graphics and gameplay now). But I can't see EA of all publishers taking the time to improve graphics for PS4/XB1 only, only to basically put the old versions of the games running at 720p handheld/1080p docked on Switch, far more likely that we're basically getting the old versions of the games running at higher resolution on all platforms.
Finally you bastards. I hope there is a next gen version with support to 60fps
Finally you bastards. I hope there is a next gen version with support to 60fps
May seem like I'm beating a dead horse, but as good as the second and third games were overall, I just can't play 100+ hours of narrative and character driven games knowing that I'm going to get a half finished and unsatisfactory conclusion.
Please, please, please, put the entire game on cartridge on Switch! I'll buy that in a heartbeat! Portable Mass Effect. ^_^