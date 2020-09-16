Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC Update 1.05 Fixes More Crashes and Graphical Issues - News

Guerrilla Games has released update 1.05 for the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition. It fixes more of the crashing and graphical issues, among other improvements.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition launched for PC Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 7 for $49.99.

Read the patch notes below:

Crash fixes:

Fixed a crash in NetPresenceManager that some players experienced when entering the game or the benchmark from the main menu.

Fixed a crash where the Steam SDK could crash on initialization when the game executable was started directly from installation folder rather than through Steam.

Fixed a crash which would occur if the player pressed ‘Stop’ in Steam immediately after pressing ‘Play’.

Fixed a startup crash when using Avast antivirus.

Fixed a crash that could occur when VRAM was about to be oversubscribed.

Graphical improvements:

Fixed an issue with Aloy’s hair not displaying correctly when the game is running above 30 FPS.

Shader animations (e.g. hologram locks on doors, GAIA in cinematics, etc.) are no longer locked to 30 FPS, but running at unlocked framerate.

Fixed an issue with flickering textures in main quest “A Gift from the Past”.

Fixed an issue with flickering snow assets.

Fixed an issue with flickering paintings in Song’s Edge.

Fixed graphical corruption issues that only occurred on specific GPUs.

Fixed an issue where the game would open in windowed mode instead of fullscreen when the player is using another window when booting the game.

Fixed an issue where the game would not run in the correct resolution when switching from windowed to fullscreen.

Added an option to turn off “blurry sidebars” in ultrawide resolutions and display black sidebars instead.

Other improvements:

Allow players to still boot the game even if the version of windows used is detected to be too low to run the game at a stable condition.

Added an option to turn off controller vibration/rumble.

Fixed an issue in the storing of the ‘permission to track data’ attribute of the player profile (subsequently re-asking for said permission).

Fixed an issue where the opening cutscene music would not play if the player quits out and immediately begins a new game.

Fixed an issue where inverting mouse controls also affected dialog tree choice input.

Known issues:

Some players are experiencing an out of memory error during the game optimization process.

Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering or HDR not working correctly.

Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

