Take-Two CEO: Microsoft is Going to do Very Well With Xbox Series X and S

In the current-generation, the PlayStation 4 ran away in the sales battle against the Xbox One. The PS4 has sold over 113 million units worldwide, while the Xbox One has sold over 48 million units worldwide, according to VGChartz estimates.

Take-Two Interactive EO Strauss Zelnick in an interview with Protocol has said Microsoft and Sony are approaching the launch of next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5, very aggressively.

He says Microsoft is working hard not to repeat the failings of the current-generation with the Xbox Series X and S and thinks Microsoft is going to do very well.

"So far it looks to me as though they're both approaching this launch very aggressively," Zelnick said. "We've always worked happily with both parties. We would like to see both be very successful.

"In certain parts of the world, as you know, Sony had a preferred position last time around. I think Microsoft is working very, very hard to see that that's not repeated. I think it will be a challenge in Asia, where Sony's dominated.

"But if I had to guess, I think Microsoft is going to do very well."

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10 for $499 and $299, respectively. Pre-orders will begin on September 22.

