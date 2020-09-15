Asobu Indie Showcase Set for September 21 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Asobu announced it will host an Indie Showcase on Monday, September 21 at 5am PT / 8am ET / 2pm CEST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

Asobu is community focused on helping Japanese developers. It is backed by Makers Fund, Kodansha Game Creator’s Lab, ID@Xbox, Akira Ushioda, and Kickstarter.

Publisher GameTomo will be debuting a new video for its next video game at the Asobu Indie Showcase.

