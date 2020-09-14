Madden NFL 21 and UFC 4 Top the US Charts in August, Switch Sales Doubled Year-Over-Year - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in August 2020, outselling the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in terms of units sold and total dollars, according to figures from NPD.

"Nintendo Switch set a new US August hardware dollar sales record, besting the August 2008 dollar sales of the Nintendo Wii. Nintendo Switch unit volume more than doubled when compared to a year ago. Switch was the best-selling hardware platform of the month," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella.

Overall spending on hardware increased 37 percent year-on-year to $229 million, while spending on video game content jumped 37 percent to $2.94 billion. Video game content is a new metric for NPD, which includes full game software sales, DLC, microtransactions, subscriptions, and more.

Overall spending on video games increased 37 percent to $3.33 billion. Spending on video game accessories increased 42 percent year-over-year to $166 million.

"Digital content on console platforms, mobile content, and subscription spending were among the largest growth segments," Piscatella said. "Year-to-date spending reached $29.4 billion, 23% higher than the same period in 2019. Content, hardware, and accessory spending each increased by more than 20% when compared to the same period a year ago."

"Video game content spending reached $2.9 billion in August 2020, increasing 37% when compared to a year ago," Piscatella added. "Year-to-date content spending now exceeds $25.9 billion, a 22% increase compared to the same period last year."

Year-to-date spending on video games has increased 23 percent when compared to the same period in 2019, to $29.4 billion.

"Year-to-date spending reached $29.4 billion, 23 percent higher than the same period in 2019," said Piscatella. "Content, hardware and accessory spending each increased by more than 20 percent when compared to the same period a year ago."

Madden NFL 21 debuted in first place on the NPD charts for August 2020 as sales in terms of dollars earned saw double-digit growth compared to the 2019 release. It is already the sixth best-selling of 2020.

"Madden NFL 21 was the best-selling title of August, with double-digit percentage dollar sales growth when compared to the release month of Madden NFL 20," Piscatella said. "Madden NFL 21 debuts as the No. 6 best-selling game year to date. This is the 21st consecutive year that a Madden NFL franchise release has the best-selling game in its release month. Madden NFL is the best-selling sports (and third best-selling overall) video game franchise in U.S. history."

UFC 4 debuted in second place and set a new franchise record. It is the third best-selling game on the PS4 and Xbox One for the month of August.

"UFC 4 was the second best-selling game of the month, setting a new franchise launch month sales record for an Electronic Arts-published UFC title," Piscatella said. "UFC 4 ranked as the third best-selling game of August on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One."

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild comes in at sixth place and has ranked in the top 10 for the Switch charts every month since it launched in March 2017.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ranked as the sixth best-selling title on Nintendo Switch in August," Piscatella said. "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has ranked among the top 10 best sellers on Switch every month since its March 2017 launch — a period of 42 consecutive months, never placing lower than seventh. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the 10th best-selling game released on Nintendo platforms in US tracked history."

Final Fantasy VII Remake due to a drop in price re-entered the top 20 in 19th place.

"Final Fantasy VII Remake returned to the top 20 best-selling titles chart (#19) in August after finishing 41st in July. The title was featured at a discounted price digitally on the PlayStation Store," Piscatella said.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for August 2020:

1 NEW Madden NFL 21 Electronic Arts 2 NEW UFC 4 Electronic Arts 3 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Activision Blizzard (Corp) 4 1 Ghost of Tsushima Sony (Corp) 5 5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 6 6 Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo 7 8 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* Nintendo 8 9 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Nintendo 9 3 Paper Mario: The Origami King* Nintendo 10 7 Mortal Kombat 11 Warner Bros. Interactive 11 12 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Nintendo 12 4 The Last of Us: Part II Sony (Corp) 13 11 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Microsoft (Corp) 14 NEW PGA Tour 2K21* Take 2 Interactive (Corp) 15 14 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Nintendo 16 27 Super Mario Party* Nintendo 17 13 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Ubisoft 18 26 Super Mario Odyssey* Nintendo 19 41 Final Fantasy VII: Remake Square Enix Inc (Corp) 20 34 Luigi’s Mansion 3* Nintendo

* Digital sales not included

Here are the lists of top 10 selling games by platform for the month:

Top 10 best-selling Xbox One games for August 2020

Rank Last Month Rank August 2020 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 NEW Madden NFL 21 Electronic Arts 2 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Activision Blizzard (Corp) 3 NEW UFC 4 Electronic Arts 4 7 Forza Horizon 4 Microsoft (Corp) 5 4 Minecraft: Xbox One Edition Microsoft (Corp) 6 10 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Activision Blizzard (Corp) 7 15 Grounded Microsoft (Corp) 8 NEW PGA Tour 2K21* Take 2 Interactive (Corp) 9 6 Rainbow Six: Siege [Tom Clancy’s] Ubisoft 10 2 Mortal Kombat 11 Warner Bros. Interactive

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation 4 games for August 2020

Rank Last Month Rank August 2020 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 NEW Madden NFL 21 Electronic Arts 2 1 Ghost of Tsushima Sony (Corp) 3 NEW UFC 4 Electronic Arts 4 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Activision Blizzard (Corp) 5 2 The Last of Us: Part II Sony (Corp) 6 4 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Microsoft (Corp) 7 14 Final Fantasy VII: Remake Square Enix Inc (Corp) 8 5 MLB: The Show 20 Sony (Corp) 9 7 Marvel’s Spider-Man Sony (Corp) 10 NEW PGA Tour 2K21* Take 2 Interactive (Corp)

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games for August 2020

Rank Last Month Rank August 2020 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 2 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 2 3 Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo 3 4 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* Nintendo 4 5 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Nintendo 5 1 Paper Mario: The Origami King* Nintendo 6 6 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Nintendo 7 7 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Nintendo 8 9 Super Mario Party* Nintendo 9 8 Super Mario Odyssey* Nintendo 10 12 Luigi’s Mansion 3* Nintendo

Top 10 best-selling games of 2020 through August 2020

Rank Last Month Rank Year-to-Date Ending August 2020 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, STEAM and Xbox platforms for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Activision Blizzard (Corp) 2 2 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 3 3 The Last of Us: Part II Sony (Corp) 4 4 Final Fantasy VII: Remake Square Enix Inc (Corp) 5 5 Ghost of Tsushima Sony (Corp) 6 NEW Madden NFL 21 Electronic Arts 7 6 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Bandai Namco Entertainment 8 7 MLB: The Show 20 Sony (Corp) 9 9 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* Nintendo 10 10 Mortal Kombat 11 Warner Bros. Interactive

VentureBeat

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

