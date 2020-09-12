Borderlands 3 Coming to Xbox Series and PS5 - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Software announced Borderlands 3 will be coming to the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5. Current-generation owners of the game will get the next-generation version for free.

Gearbox also announced two-player vertical split-screen will be coming to the current-generation and next-generation versions of the game, and the next-generation version will have support for three and four-player split-screen. The Xbox Series X and PS5 version will be able to run single-player in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

Mayhem is coming to next gen! And we heard you about vertical split-screen -- that's coming to current-gen too! #Borderlands3 pic.twitter.com/RuxqQx5THI — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) September 12, 2020

Borderlands 3 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia.

