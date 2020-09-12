Borderlands 3 Coming to Xbox Series and PS5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 634 Views
Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Software announced Borderlands 3 will be coming to the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5. Current-generation owners of the game will get the next-generation version for free.
Gearbox also announced two-player vertical split-screen will be coming to the current-generation and next-generation versions of the game, and the next-generation version will have support for three and four-player split-screen. The Xbox Series X and PS5 version will be able to run single-player in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.
Mayhem is coming to next gen! And we heard you about vertical split-screen -- that's coming to current-gen too! #Borderlands3 pic.twitter.com/RuxqQx5THI— Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) September 12, 2020
Borderlands 3 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia.
7 Comments
woah thats awesome, so bd3 was only singleplayer before huh?!
It had online multiplayer before, and 2 player splitscreen. However, 2 player splitscreen tanked the framerate on PS4 and XB1, and it was horizontal split only. They are adding vertical split now for those who prefer it.
Oh good. A free upgrade. I was going to say, I probably wouldn't buy this as many times as I have bought 2. But I am down for a freebie. I will probably buy the dlc at least.
They also announced a new paid DLC which will release in 2020 and adds a new game mode plus a 4th skill tree for each vault hunter.
When will they actually add a new vault hunter though? Don't really want it until they do.
Don't know, possibly never. I remember them saying in an interview that not enough people used Gaige and Krieg in Borderlands 2 for them to design DLC characters for Borderlands 3. Which seems like a lie to me, Gaige in particular seemed very popular to me.
Gaige was my main character in BL2. At least 50% of my playtime in that game was as her. Never really played as Krieg much, but sitll the game wouldn't have been half as good without the DLC characters.
