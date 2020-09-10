Xbox Series X Boxart Revealed - News

Following the announcement of the Xbox Series X and S will launch on November 10 for $499 and $299, respectively, Canadian retailer La Source has released an image of the Xbox Series X retail boxart.

An image of the bottom of the console was also available on the site. It showcases the base that is used when it vertical mode that helps keep enough airflow moving through the console to keep it from overheating.

View the two images below:

