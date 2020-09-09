Nintendo Boosts Switch Production to High as 30 Million for Current Fiscal Year, According to Bloomberg - News

/ 137 Views

by, posted 16 minutes ago

Nintendo has talked with its assembly partners to increase the production level for the Nintendo Switch to as high as 30 million units for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, according to people familiar with its strategy talking with Bloomberg.

Following the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic sales of the Nintendo Switch shot through the roof and Nintendo has not been able to keep up with demand. Nintendo in early August planned to increase production 25 million units for the current fiscal year, but that hasn't been enough.

The assemblers are now operating factories at 120 percent to try to manufacture more Switch units.

The Nintendo Switch has been a top-seller with sales of well over 300,000 units per week since the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch in 2020 has already sold over 14.5 million units and is 90 percent higher in 2020 than they were a year ago.

The report also mentions Nintendo has asked several developers to make their games 4K-ready, suggesting an improved Nintendo Switch is in development with the ability to run games in 4K.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles