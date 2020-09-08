PS5 Announcement Coming Tomorrow, According to Retailer GAME - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,255 Views
News on the next-generation of video game consoles has kicked into high gear with the Xbox Series S getting leaked last night and Microsoft confirming it is real and is priced at $299. Another leak says the Xbox Series X will be priced at $499 and both consoles will launch on November 10.
UK retailer GAME via a tweet that has since been deleted said Sony plans to make a PlayStation 5 announcement tomorrow, September 9.
"Those awaiting preorders and have Ryi," read the deleted tweet. "Please standby for updates. PS5 have scheduled an announcement tomorrow so things are about to kick off this week."
The PS5 will launch in Holiday 2020 for a yet to be announced price.
Thanks, GamingBolt.
13 Comments
FINALLY! This game of chicken is coming to an end!
It has gotten ridiculous tbh
Anything cheaper than £499 (GBP, not USD) will be a plus for me, since I'm expecting to pay high for it... if they surprise us and release it at £399 (Again, GBP not USD) then I'll be well chuffed. Either way I'm picking up the disc version, and I'm now leaning heavily into buying an XBOX One S too, lol... daaaaaamn I need mo' money!
Bet £449, Sony could do £399, they sell vastly more games than MS.
Xbox one s or Xbox series s?
Man this could become a confusing gen
Fuck sake lol, I meant Series S! Dammit Microsoft name your consoles properly next time!
Well, that's convenient! So, who thinks the PS5 Digital Edition will be $399 and the physical edition is $499?
I do and a lot here think the same... before the dual release I though 399 to 449 PS5, with 2 systems them average 449 with 399 and 499 being the systems themselves makes more sense.
At first I really thought that Sony would have just a $50 difference between the two models, but I think the pressure of Microsoft with the Series S being $299, will cause Sony to bring the digital edition down another $50.
I mean they are going to get Plus subscriptions, they are going to get more Now subscriptions and they have a large library of exclusives to sprinkle out over the lifespan; that they fully own, that will easily make back whatever losses that incurr at launch with the system itself. And let's not fool anyone, those DualSense controllers are likely to be $80 each. That camera is going to be $70 to $80 each. The headset is going to be $100 to $120 each. They have plenty of other avenues to make the money up.
Well game should be thrustworthy enough, even more after deleting the tweet. And with Series S finally confirmed and priced Sony will go full force.
I'm expecting $499 or higher for the main disc system. If it comes out at $399 or less I will more than likely buy it at launch. If its $499+ I will probably wait until both Spiderman and Ratchet are out to grab a few games with it.
Spider-Man is launch day and R&C launch window, so something between 2-6 months after launch day.
