PS5 Announcement Coming Tomorrow, According to Retailer GAME

News on the next-generation of video game consoles has kicked into high gear with the Xbox Series S getting leaked last night and Microsoft confirming it is real and is priced at $299. Another leak says the Xbox Series X will be priced at $499 and both consoles will launch on November 10.

UK retailer GAME via a tweet that has since been deleted said Sony plans to make a PlayStation 5 announcement tomorrow, September 9.

"Those awaiting preorders and have Ryi," read the deleted tweet. "Please standby for updates. PS5 have scheduled an announcement tomorrow so things are about to kick off this week."

The PS5 will launch in Holiday 2020 for a yet to be announced price.

