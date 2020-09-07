Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC Update 1.04 Improves Performance and Fixes Bugs - News

posted 4 hours ago

Guerrilla Games has released update 1.04 for the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition. It improves the performance of the game and fixes other issues with the game.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition launched for PC Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 7 for $49.99.

Read the patch notes below:

Crash Fixes:

Fixed a crash that could occur when users would create a new game and their save game slots were full

Fixed a startup crash related to temp folder

Fixed an AI crash that could occur during combat

Fixed an AI crash in the EventMessageHandler

Fixed a crash related to WorldData sampling (the callstack would end in WorldMapData::SampleAtPixel)

Fixed a crash when users would instantly back out when changing sliders in the Settings menu

Fixed a crash that would occur when having the “Greetings” option open in photo mode and then exiting

Potential fix for memory corruption in AI routines which could lead to crashes

Potential fix for a GPU hang caused by a threading issue

Fixed a mismatch that would occur on Shader Model 6.0 and 6.1 hardware which could lead to a crash

Performance improvements:

General improvement to CPU performance (depending on CPU/GPU speeds, this can result in a 1-10% performance improvement)

Improved performance of camera cuts in cinematics and conversations

Other Improvements:

HDR – Fixed colour banding issues in HDR mode

Mouse Controls – Fixed an issue where mouse sensitivity was incorrect when framerate wasn’t constant

Aiming – Fixed an issue where Aloy was unable to shoot while being able to do a critical attack near a machine

Cutscenes – Fixed an issue where geometry and textures would pop in after camera cuts

Adaptive Performance – Fixed an issue where lighting glitches would occur when turning on Adaptive Performance

Volumetrics – Fixed an issue which could cause blinking artifacts in volumetric effects, like fog

Visibility – Fixed an issue which could sometimes cause geometry to briefly disappear after streaming

Here is an overview of the game:

Earth is ours no more.

Experience Aloy’s entire legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly Machines.

An outcast from her tribe, the young hunter fights to uncover her past, discover her destiny… and stop a catastrophic threat to the future.

Unleash devastating, tactical attacks against unique Machines and rival tribes as you explore an open wold teeming with wildlife and danger.

Horizon Zero Dawn is a multi-award-winning action role-playing game—and this Complete Edition for PC includes the huge expansion The Frozen Wilds, featuring new lands, skills, weapons, and Machines.

Includes:

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Frozen Wilds expansion

expansion Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow

Carja Trader Pack

Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow

Banuk Traveller Pack

Nora Keeper Pack

Horizon Zero Dawn first launched for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017, followed by the Complete Edition in December 2017.

