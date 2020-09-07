Popn Music Lively is a Rhythm Game, Announced for PC - News

Konami has announced a rhythm game, Pop’n Music Lively, for PC. A beta is available now to play. You will need a Konami account and download the beta client.

The following five songs are playable in beta:

“Haisui no Jin” by Hideo Suwa (from Pop’n Music 17 The Movie)

Pop’n Music 17 The Movie) “Kurokami Midareshi Shura to Narite” by Qualia Muramasa (from Pop’n Music 18 Sengoku Retsuden)

Pop’n Music 18 Sengoku Retsuden) “Ren’ai Kansoku” by NU-KO (from Pop’n Music 20 Fantasia)

Pop’n Music 20 Fantasia) “Perverse Heart ~Ama no Jaku~” by Egoistic Lemontea (from Pop’n Music Lapistoria)

Pop’n Music Lapistoria) “Omedetou! Otanjoubi” by Witches (from Pop’n Music Peace)

